Garden Plants Leaves Green Leaf Botanical Pattern Botanical Tote Bag

Great botanical pattern design for your special gardener and flower lover. If you love botany and tropical botanical gardens with trees, floral colorful flowers and a lot of green leaves and plants this design is for you. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.