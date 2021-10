I just want to work in my garden and hang out with my chickens. Do you love mowing the lawn with your lawnmower and growing beautiful garden vegetables? Tomatoes, cucumbers, lettuce...? The fun gift is ideal for gardeners, gardeners and landscapers for birthdays or Christmas. Make your hobby gardener a nice surprise! For those who care for their garden more than themselves. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem