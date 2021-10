Perfect for garden lovers, hobby gardeners, landscape gardeners, general gardeners in allotments or allotments at home. Funny saying: Keine Zeit ich muss zu meinen Brösslingen. Great for people who like to enjoy nature in spring and summer Great for grandpa or grandma who are a lot in the garden. Or the wife, husband, men and women who can hardly leave the garden as a hobby and everyone who loves plants and gardening or gardening. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem