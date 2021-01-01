NBD Gardenia Midi Dress in White. - size XL (also in M, S, XS, XXS) NBD Gardenia Midi Dress in White. - size XL (also in M, S, XS, XXS) 65% spandex 28% rayon 7% spandex. Made in China. Dry clean only. Unlined. Hidden side zip closure. Ribbed fabric. NBDR-WD2502. ACD1170 F21. For the girl who's the life of the party. For the girl who's always up for a glass of champagne. For the girl who likes to keep her closet as filled with as her social calendar, there's NBD. The young-at-heart line features dresses that every it girl covets and pieces that are sexy, flirty, fun and now.