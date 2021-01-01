From ironic gardening gardener botanic quotes

Gardening Design with Cats Cute Gardener Premium T-Shirt

$18.95
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

Do you love working outside in nature in your garden, tilling your bed with gardening tools and watching your plants, herbs and flowers grow? Then this botanical design is a cool gardening gift idea for any gardener mom or herbalist. Funny design for any hobby gardener who loves planting herbs, crops, plants or flowers in the garden, is a gardening lover and wants to live self-sufficient and sustainable. Also for cat lover and kitty fans a cool idea. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com