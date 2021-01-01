Personalized Planet Garment Bags - 'Bride' Personalized Date Garment Bag

'Bride' Personalized Date Garment Bag. Organize your wardrobe in dust-free fashion with this hanging garment bag showcasing your own name and special date. An ID card holder secures your identification with convenience. Full graphic text: (personalized name and date)Enter monogram as follows: first initial, last initial, middle initial. For example, Katie Beth Smith should be entered as ''KSB''Bag: 25'' W x 47'' H100% nylonImportedShipping note: This item will be personalized just for you. Allow extra time for your special find to ship.Due to the custom nature of this product, orders cannot be modified or canceled after placement.