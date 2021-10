Amazing Glass-Like Clarity; Ultra-High, 99% Visual Transparency Produces Vibrant Colors Made From High-Grade Thermoplastics Designed For Durability; Protects Your Screen From Scratches And Dust Glueless Adhesive Bonds Perfectly To Your Screen And Will Never Leave A Sticky Residue After Peeling Each Package Contains 2 Cleartouch Crystal Screen Protectors, A Cleartouch Applicator Card, And Microfiber Cleaning Cloth