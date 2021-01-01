Garmin Forerunner 945 smartwatch Screen Protector 6Pack TechSkin Full Coverage Screen Protector for Garmin Forerunner 945 Clear HD AntiBubble Film

The Garmin Forerunner 945 screen protector is specifically designed using precise laser cutting technology to offer maximum screen coverage. Material flexibility allows total coverage even on curved devices Self-Healing, flexible, tough, military-grade thermoplastic urethane, designed to absorb impact. The TechSkin is resistant against scratches, punctures, UV light and will not yellow Easy, error-proof, and bubble-free installation. Liquid solution allows adjustments during installation. Significantly reduces dust, oil and fingerprint smudges Optically transparent, virtually invisible, and HD Clear screen protector with smooth glass-like surface and 'True Touch' feel. A great alternative to a typical 'static cling' PET screen protector Lifetime Warranty from Manufacturer. Made in the USA. Includes original TechSkin Screen Protector for Garmin Forerunner 945