Garmin Instinct Solar Premium GPS Smartwatch with Included Power Bank Bundle Flame Red

[IN THE BOX] - 1 x Instinct Solar, Flame Red, 1 x Charging/data cable, 1 x Power Bank 2200 mAh [RUGGED SMARTWATCH WITH EXTENDED BATTERY LIFE] - water-rated to 100 meters and constructed to U.S. military standard 810 for thermal, shock and water resistance and boasts solar charging giving incredible battery life in smartwatch and Expedition modes while outdoors. [TRACK YOUR ACTIVITY] - Monitor how your body uses energy by tracking heart rate, stress, estimated sleep and Pulse Ox and do sports with preloaded activity profiles such as running, biking, swimming and more. [USE CONVENIENT SMART FEATURES] - Built-in 3-axis compass and barometric altimeter plus multiple global navigation satellite systems (GPS, GLONASS and Galileo) help you track wherever your adventures take you. Stay connected with smart notifications (when paired with a compatible smartphone) to see messages right on your wrist. [ POWER BANK] - USB Power Bank