With an athletic lifestyle like yours, Garner will be your best team player this fall! Get moving and feel the flexible, elastic, and texturized material shift with your feet. Slip into Garner for the best foot forward wherever you venture. Sizing: True to size. M=standard width. . Round toe. Slip-on style. Wedge heel. Approx. 1.5" heel. Imported This item cannot be shipped to Canada. Textile upper, rubber sole