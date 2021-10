Make a bold statement in the Trina Turk Garnet Top that features a vibrant poly fabrication and a feminine silhouette. Pull-on blouse boasts a roll neckline and three-quarter kimono sleeves. Self-tie detail at straight hemline. 100% polyester. Dry clean only. Made in the USA and imported. Measurements: Length: 26 in Product measurements were taken using size SM (US Women's 4-6). Please note that measurements may vary by size.