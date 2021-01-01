From gastric sleeve bariatric surgery must haves

Gastric Bypass Funny Statement Bariatric Surgery Recovery Premium T-Shirt

$19.95
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

Funny Gastric Bypass Surgery joke with a vintage retro design: Be sure my Gastric Bypass makes me look like a supermodel! Perfect gastric sleeve bariatric recovery gift and bariatric surgery must have after a successful Weight Loss Surgery or Sleeve Gastrectomy. Also a great bariatric fuel and get well present for a finished Bariatric Surgery! This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com