Gastric Sleeve Cookbook And Meal Plan: 150 Healthy & Delicious Post surgery Recipes For Every Stage of Bariatric Weight-Loss Recovery Sarah Tamblyn Au

Looking for a cookbook that would cater for all your bariatric surgery needs? A lot of people assume all that is required to lose weight is Bariatric surgery and nothing else. This is quite true, however with poor eating habits; patients see themselves returning to square one. It is important you get the correct information on diet and changes to lifestyle to accomodate the new you. In this book you will learn practical tips and solutions on how to enjoy life after your operation with sample meal plans and tips to ensure you make full recovery. This essential bariatric cookbook teaches you how to embrace the many changes associated with your approach to food while enjoying a healthy and nutritious diet This Cookbook Includes:Tips For Eating Out150 Delicious Recipe ChoicesHow to Approach Gastric Surgery and Its Benefits Well Detailed Recipes for Every Stage of Your RecoveryScroll up and get your copy today!