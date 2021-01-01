Gastric Sleeve Cookbook: DESSERT - 40+ Easy and skinny low-carb, low-sugar, low-fat bariatric-friendly Fudge, Truffles, Cakes, Pudding, Mousse, Popsic

Thought that you will never be able to enjoy any dessert now that you have gone through a weight loss surgery? Not Necessarily!In this book, Selena will show you how to tweak traditional sugar loaded dessert into skinny bariatric-friendly version by adopting healthier ingredients. When enjoyed in moderation, your sweet tooth can be satisfied without upsetting your now sensitive gut. This book includes:• An overview on sugar consumption after surgery and an introduction to various natural/artificial sweeteners. You may already know that sugar is a big no-no by now, but how about artificial sweeteners like sucralose, aspartame, Saccharin, acesulfame, xylitol or natural sweeteners such as stevia?Selena will walk you through them one by one and you will know how to pick a healthier sweetener next time you crave something sweet. • An at-a-glance nutrition summary table with cooking time to help you choose which dish to cook.• 40+ low-carb, low-sugar, low-fat bariatric-friendly Fudge, Truffles, Cakes, Pudding, Mousse, Popsicles, Crumbles and Topping RecipesAll recipes in this book are bariatric-friendly with under 15g carbs, 5g sugar and 5g fat per serving. Variety is key. Look at the list of recipes provided in this book below and see it for yourself.FudgeSimple Chocolate FudgeEasy Brownies Easy Mocha Fudge Chocolate and Peanut Butter FudgeTruffles/CandyProtein Raspberry GoodiesPeanut Butter CandySkinny BuckeyeAlmond and Apricot Squares Easy Pumpkin Oatmeal Cookies Chocolate Gingerbread Bites Strawberry Yogurt TrufflesCarrot Cake Bites Mug CakePeanut Butter Mug CakeMocha Mug CakeChocolate Pumpkin Mug CakeCinnamon Roll Mug cakeCarrot Mug CakeSnickerdoodle Mug CakePumpkin Spice Mug CakeCheesecakeSmooth Peanut CheesecakeChocolate Mint Cream Cheese BitesEasy Peasy Lemon CheesecakeMousse/PuddingSpooky Pumpkin Pie PuddingTantalizing Lime MousseCreamy Lemon FeastFool-Proof Coffee Mousse Popsicle/Ice CreamFrozen Yogurt Mini CakeStrawberry Fudge PopsiclesBlueberry Mint PopsiclesChai ice creamFruit/CrumbleSimple Banana DelightStuffed StrawberryApple and Berry CrumblePeanut Butter and Strawberry Crumble Berry and Almond CrumbleTopping/DipCheesy Almond DipQuick Tofu ToppingCoconut ButterApple Cheesecake DipChoco-HummusPumpkin Dessert DipAll recipes in this book are completed with details regarding cooking time, ingredients, direction, serving information and full nutritional content, so you will have all the necessary knowledge to follow the plans. Grab this new cookbook today and discover how you can still enjoy your sweet treats after weight loss surgery. Don't take a pass on these wonderful recipes!