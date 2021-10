Final SALE: For safety reasons, we cannot accept returns on load-bearing Climbing equipment. Sorry for being so mean. Features of the Metolius Gatekeeper Belay Biner Very easy to use belay/rappel biner that keeps the carabiner properly aligned on the belay loop to help prevent cross loading Widened spine to prevent the migration of semi-automatic belay devices Hot-forged Strength: 22 kN (4950 lbf) IndiviDually proof tested CE/UIAA certified