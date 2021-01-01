The Sei Gathered Asymmetrical Mini Skirt in Pink. - size 2 (also in 0, 4, 6, 8) The Sei Gathered Asymmetrical Mini Skirt in Pink. - size 2 (also in 0, 4, 6, 8) 100% silk. Dry clean only. Partially lined. Hidden side zipper closure. Satin fabric with ruched detail throughout. Item not sold as a set. Waist to shortest hem measures approx 13 and to longest hem approx 16.5 in length. Imported. TSEI-WQ3. TS7002B. Founded in 2020, THE SEI is a ready-to-wear collection based in Los Angeles, California that is fully women and minority owned. The brand aims to build a foundation of polished classics mixed with seductive structured and feminine silhouettes to empower women to feel confidence and joy, while remaining effortless and timeless. All four founders come from various age groups and backgrounds, each bringing a different but essential role to the brand. Their diversity guides them in creating thoughtful pieces, designed for women, by women, that will span all generations and lifestyles.