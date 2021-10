Victoria Beckham Gathered Detail Blouse in White, Size UK 12: With carefully placed ruffles throughout (the edging on the collar is exceptionally sweet), pintucks down the chest, and voluminous puff sleeves, this Portugal-made cotton top is full of delightful details. And they don’t stop there: the plunging neckline is flattering and the long, pretty ties look just as good undone as they do closing the collar in a neat bow.100% cotton Made in Portugal.