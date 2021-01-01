Theory Gathered Sleeve Blouse

These gathered poet sleeves detail this blouse and gives a slim fit with a cinched waist. V-neck Bracelet sleeves Button-front 78% Cotton/ 18% Polyamide/ 4% Elastane Dry clean Imported SIZE & FIT About 21" shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a size Small ABOUT THE BRAND In 2000, founders Andrew Rosen and Elie Tahari launched Theory with a focus on innovative, comfortable stretch pants for women. Since then, the New York-based brand has become well-known for its mastery of polished, well-tailored separates for women and men. Contemporary Sportswear - Theory Sportswear > Theory > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Theory. Color: White. Size: Medium.