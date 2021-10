Susana Monaco Gathered Smocked Short in Red. - size XS (also in L, M, S) Susana Monaco Gathered Smocked Short in Red. - size XS (also in L, M, S) 94% nylon 6% spandex. Made in China. Machine wash. Smocked waistband. Soft jersey fabric. Item not sold as set. Shorts measure approx 16 in length. SUSA-WF15. 0321LTSP00034. Sophisticated and modern, Susana Monaco dresses the woman inside all of us.