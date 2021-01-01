Gaucher Disease Family Awareness Friend Wings Support Ribbon Tote Bag

For lovers of all things Great design for Friend Gaucher Disease support, Gaucher Disease Niece, Gaucher Disease nephew, Gaucher Disease son, Gaucher Disease daughter, Gaucher Disease baby, K12Gaucher Disease Friend, Gaucher Disease coworker, Gaucher Dise 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.