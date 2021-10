A subtle minimalistic rainbow gay pride flag, each stripe color represented by its original meaning in text: red life, orange healing, yellow sunlight, green nature, blue harmony, and purple spirit. Fabulous for lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans / transgender, and queer (LGBT / LGBTQ) folks or the friends, family, and allies who love us. Great for celebrating June Pride month parade, festival, parties, and the gay agenda. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem