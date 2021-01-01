GD-73A DMR/Analog Two Way Radio 2 Watts UHF Handheld Ham Radio for Beginners with Dual Time Slot, 3600mAh Battery, USB Rechargeable & Programming.

Mini Size DMRCompatible with MOTOTRBO, the GD-73A features lightweight and mini size that can easily fit your pocket. The clear LCD screen and compact keypad achieve a simple but effective one-hand radio operation, perfect for both business use and hams. 2600mAh Battery & Custom Keys2600mAh large capacity battery supports 48 hours of standby time and up to 12 hours of continuous working time. You can assign 4 different functions (from a total of 21) to 2 customized keys to suit your needs. Micro USB Connectivity & Hotspot UseComes with a micro-USB cable for both charging and programming. It is ideal for daily use and for use in combination with your personal hotspot. In-depth User GuideDMR requires a certain learning curve but with the very detailed user manual provides, you can find it very easy to get a hold of this radio. Latest CPS & firmware is available on website. Updated Software & Firmware SupportNewest Firmware and software for new functions and