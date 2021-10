Do you love the French language? You stand in your way to talk. Is the mouth type not a foreign word? Here is the right dress for all Oberfranken from Bamberg, Bayreuth, Coburg, Forchheim, Hof. Franken sayings as a gift for anyone who comes from Oberfranken, Unterfranken or Middle France. The dress with the inscription 100% Orchinal - Limidid Ädischn. Perfect gift idea for any Bavarian and Franke who speaks Bavarian or French dialect. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem