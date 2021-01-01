Loctite Gel and Liquid Super Glue 4 pack

The Loctite® UltraGel/Ultra Liquid Super Glue 4 pack provides a no-drip formula ideal for vertical application. Its rubber-toughened formula withstands impact, vibrations and harsh conditions making the final bond extremely durable. Loctite UltraGel/Ultra Liquid Super Glue is strong and fast, ideal for close-fitting cracks. Once it's cured, the formula is dishwasher safe and withstands moisture and humidity. Both formulas are offered in Loctite's control applicator, allowing for a precise and mess-free application with the side-squeeze grips. What Makes It Work? Loctite UltraGel/Ultra Liquid Super Glue is made with a rubber-toughened gel formula making it ideal for applications requiring high flexibility. It dries clear and sets in seconds, allowing you to get the job done in short order. How Do You Use Loctite Super Glue? Wear gloves and protect your work area. The surfaces to be bonded must be close fitting, clean, dry and free from oil, wax and paint. For the best results, lightly roughen any smooth surfaces. Pre-fit any parts that need to be joined. To puncture the nozzle, screw the cap clockwise into the base until the clicking sound stops. Unscrew the cap counterclockwise to open. Squeeze the blue side grips to dispense the desired amount of Loctite glue. Only one drop of Loctite super glue per square inch of surface is necessary. Press surfaces together immediately and hold for at least one minute and do not attempt to reposition the parts. Immediately after use, clean tip with tissue and replace the cap. For enhanced strength, leave the parts undisturbed for at least 10 minutes. Loctite UltraGel/Ultra Liquid Super Glue will fully cure in 24 hours, though cure time is dependent upon temperature, humidity, porosity of the surfaces and amount of Loctite glue applied. If needed, cured adhesive can be cut away with caution using a sharp blade, removed with mineral spirits or with boiling water. About Loctite For over 50 years, Loctite has provided advanced adhesive and sealing solutions. Their ongoing commitment to innovation ensures the continued development of breakthrough Loctite glue formulations and frustration-free dispensation systems. Loctite glues offer the broadest line of premium quality formulas and their product portfolio features the depth to address specific situations and the breadth to address most every bonding and sealing application.