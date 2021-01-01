ASICS GEL-Quantum(r) 360 6

The ASICS GEL-QuantumÂ® 360 6 running shoes will help you get the best of your running performance with their enhanced durability, lightweight comfort, and assured stability. Predecessor: GEL-QuantumÂ® 360 5. Support Type: Neutral. Cushioning: Lightweight, flexible response. Surface: Road. Differential: 10 mm. Heel/Toe: 21mm/11mm. Breathable mesh and synthetic upper materials. FluidFit design combines multi-directional stretch mesh with stretch reinforcements that adapt to the foot for an enhanced, glove-like fit. Seamless construction in the forefoot helps eliminate the likelihood of irritation. Lace-up closure. Padded tongue and collar. Features 360 degrees of ASICS GELÂ® technology for total underfoot cushioning. Exoskeletal Heel Clutching System promotes a better fit and more secure feel. Breathable fabric lining offers a great in-shoe feel. Removable OrtholiteÂ® X-40 premium sockliner features higher rebound properties while providing excellent moisture management and a high-level of breathability. Solyte midsole delivers featherweight cushioning and long-lasting durability. Trusstic SystemÂ® reduces the weight of the sole unit while retaining the structural integrity of the shoe. I.G.SÂ® (Impact Guidance System) Technology employs linked componentry to enhance the foot's natural gait from heel strike through toe-off. Rearfoot and forefoot GEL cushioning breaks up impacting shock during the impact and toe-off phases, while allowing movement in multiple planes through the gait cycle. AHARÂ® rubber outsole delivers cushioning, long-lasting durability, and reliable traction. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 11 oz Product measurements were taken using size 8.5, width B - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.