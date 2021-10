Any astrology lover will appreciate this Gemini constellation necklace pendant, crafted specially for the sign of the twins, born between 5/21 and 6/21! A raised crescent moon is flush against the edge of this coin-shaped sterling silver pendant, engraved with the word 'Gemini' on the back and set with sparkling crystals in the shape of Gemini's constellation along the face. Piece comes with a ".925" sterling silver quality stamp as a symbol of guaranteed product quality.