Gemini twins star sign horoscope graphic Tote Bag

This graphic, design has a geometric illustration of two female twins. These women represent the star sign Gemini. The constellation Gemini is in the background. A design for Gemini's who follow astrology, the Zodiac and their horoscopes. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.