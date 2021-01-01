Gemma - Peach Crystal - Blue Light Blocking Glasses - +2.0 - Also in: +1.0, +0.5, +1.5, +0.0

Taking big steps towards a smaller footprint. Our premium, Biodegradable frames all feature our Blue+™ light filtering lenses, anti-reflective coating, and UV protection. Make a statement. Make a difference. Welcome to the new tier of luxury. Our Biodegradable collection is made of an extraordinary material - crafted in Italy - called Bio-Acetate. Made from FSC certified wood pulp, it's both bio-based and biodegradable. These frames use zero fossil fuels and contain zero toxic phthalates. It's also an incredibly beautiful, premium product. Each pair is fitted with our Blue+ ™ light filtering lenses, and comes with a sturdy glasses case and cleaning cloth. We offer free shipping, easy exchanges, and easy returns with our 12 month warranty, we stand by our Baxter Blue quality. For every pair of Baxter\'s sold, we donate a pair of reading glasses to someone in need, through our powerful partnership with Restoring Vision. Together, we are re-framing the future, one pair at a time.