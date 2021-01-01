TKEES Gemma Sandal in Brown. - size 8 (also in 5, 9) TKEES Gemma Sandal in Brown. - size 8 (also in 5, 9) Leather upper with rubber sole. Made in Brazil. TKEE-WZ125. GEMMA. For Jesse and Carly Burnett, the husband and wife duo behind TKEES (t-keys), it was a no-brainer Carly yearned for a sandal that would disappear on your foot. Thus, in the summer of 2009, using a simple thong sandal as their base, the couple (she with a degree from the School of Visual Arts and he with a background in business and real estate) produced a collection that was divided into color categories: Foundations, Creams, Liners, Glosses and more. Branded as cosmetics for your feet, TKEES was born, and has become the go-to sandal for easy, fresh and sophisticated everyday dressing.