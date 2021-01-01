Gems by Michael Ammolite and Multigemstone Pendant with Chain A fossilized ammolite from the St. Mary River region of Alberta, Canada, is the centerpiece of this colorful, two-tone pendant. Paired with precious gemstones like blue topaz, citrine and peridot, this beautifully-detailed piece will make a memorable style statement any time you wear it! From Michael Valitutti. Pendant approx. 1"L x 9/16"W; Chain approx. 18"L x 1/16"W with 2" extender Stamped .925 with palladium alloy; rhodium plating; 18K goldtone accents Sterling silver pendant has multicolored ammolite triplet at center of ornate, gemstone-studded frame Frame embellished with blue, green, purple, yellow and red genuine gemstones Goldtone accents on frame and openwork, rigid bail Pendant has finished reverse Comes with cable chain necklace; lobster claw clasp Manufacturer's 1-year limited warranty Stone Information All sizes and weights approximate Total Carat Weight; 0.87ct Multicolor Ammolite Triplet (Quartz top) - Oval (10x8mm) London Blue Topaz - Marquise; 0.09ct Peridot - Round; 0.08ct Tanzanite - Round; 0.04ct Citrine - Round; 0.03ct Blue Iolite - Oval; 0.2ct Garnet - Round; 0.09ct Green Chrome DIopside - Marquise; 0.11ct Amethyst - Oval; 0.23ct