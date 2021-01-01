Gems by Michael Valitutti Gems by Michael Sterling Silver Kunzite and White Zircon Ring - Silver - Size 11

Gems by Michael Sterling Silver Kunzite and White Zircon Ring A large, 5.8-carat pink and purple kunzite solitaire sandwiched between sparkling white zircon, help this beautifully-detailed ring make a stunning style statement that's sure to set you apart from the crowd! From Michael Valitutti. Approx. 7/16"L x 13/16"W x 5/16"H; shank 3/16"W Stamped .925; sterling silver with palladium alloy; 18K rose goldtone accents; rhodium plating Sterling silver ring has oval pink/purple kunzite solitaire prong-set at center Center stone flanked by two pairs of round, white zircon stones Rose goldtone leaf- and scroll-shaped accents on gallery and openwork sides Finished undergallery Manufacturer's 1-year limited warranty Stone Information All sizes and weights approximate Total Carat Weight: 6ct Pink/Purple Kunzite - Oval; 5.8ct; mined in Brazil White Zircon- Round; 0.2ct