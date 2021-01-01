bareMinerals Gen Nude Patent Lip Lacquer - Cant Even

Next-level shine. Full coverage. Moisturizing. Mineral-rich formula. Meet Gen Nude® Patent Lip Lacquer. This high gloss liquid lipstick joins our collection of next generation, good-for-skin nudes made for every skin tone. The cushiony, hydrating formula features our Moisturizing Mineral Complex to help keep lips soft, while a dual-sided applicator smooths on full coverage with one swipe. The collection features mauves, pinks, peaches and beiges. Our mauves: Beautiumus, Major, 2Legit, Everything, Pout, WerkOur pinks: Girl Boss, Can't Even, Bestie, Boy Toy, Dahling, AddictedOur peaches: #LIFEGOALS, Squad, HypeOur beiges: YAAAS, Bae, IRL, Perf, SavageGo effortless with the full coverage of a lipstick and the shine of a lip gloss, all in one sweep. Cool Light Pink. Color: Cant Even