The lightest ZeroGrand silhouette to date, this sneaker boasts a breathable knit upper and anatomical cushioning to support the foot's natural flexibility. The springy arched sole absorbs shock, while the decorative lacing cage brings the look of a lace-up with the ease of a comfortable slip-on style. Pull-on style; faux lacing cage Removable insole with arch support Cushioned outsole, footbed and sock liner Textile upper and lining/synthetic