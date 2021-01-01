Genetic Disorders Awareness Friend Support Ribbon Tote Bag

For lovers of all things Great design for Friend inherited disorder support, inherited disorder Friend, inherited disorder coworker, inherited disorder Loved One, Genetic Disorders Loved One, Loved One Genetic Disorders awareness, inherited disorder fam 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.