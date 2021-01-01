Cellcosmet Gentle Cream Cleanser 200 ml / 6.7 oz

The ideal combination of make-up remover and cleanser, all in a rich, creamy texture for clean skin that’s soft and comfortable. Make your daily make-up removal ritual a moment of well-being by using Gentle Cream Cleanser. The formula, containing sweet almond oil, delicately caresses your skin while thoroughly cleansing away dirt and impurities. The extraordinary texture emulsifies on contact with water, for a delightful sensory experience. Your face and eye area are impeccably clean, perfectly make-up removal, and your skin feels soft and relaxed, never tight, after rinsing.