Givenchy Gentleman Men's Eau de Toilette Spray, 3.4-fl oz

Constructed around a floral note, interpreted in deeply masculine shades, Gentleman Eau de Toilette from Givenchy reveals the freshness of a pear with bite, heated up by cardamom on a base of reassuring spiced lavender. The powdery note of the iris is now the messenger of manly tones. In contrast, the leather-patchouli accord brings in its wake a sensual, vibrant dimension, balanced out with black vanilla. How do I use it: Apply cologne after you get out of the shower to clean, dry skin. Hold the bottle 3" to 6" away from your skin when spraying. From Givenchy. Includes: