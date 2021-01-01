Genuine MCS-V01WA Rapid Quick Wall Charger with 11pin Micro USB Data Cable MKK Stylus - for G2, G3, G4, Stylo 3,K10, V10, HBS Bluetooth

MCS-V01WA Quick Wall Charger with 11pin Micro USB Data Cable DC09WC-G Compatible with Phones: G3, G4, Stylo 3, V10, K10, Tribute, X Style. K50 S/K40 S/K30/K20 V/K10/K7/V10, Q6 G4 G3, Stylus 3,Stylus 2 Plus, Stylo 3 Plus, Stylo 2, G Vista 2,Tribute Hd Compatible with Bluetooth, HBS770,760,750,780,800,900,910,INFINIM 920,830,835s,810,820,510,A80 Active,+A100, Platinum 1100,1120,W120 Studio, Compatible with: Bluetooth Headset, Speaker, MP3, Mp4, Galaxy S2, S3, S4, S6, S7, Edge, Note 2,Note 4,Note 5 and more UL Certified E466731 Part# MCS-V01WA Power 1.2Amp 5V, Come's with Power Adapter, With Micro USB, with MKK Stylus Pen (Non Retail Packing)