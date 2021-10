This handcrafted belt bag in genuine shearling is simple in shape to showcase the one-of-a-kind nature of the deadstock shearling. Using ethically sourced materials, each textural piece reflects Primecut's playful design aesthetic. Zip closure Removable, adjustable belt/crossbody strap with buckle closure One of a kind; texture, color and pattern placement may vary Linen-cotton lining Genuine shearling (Argentina or Germany)/leather Made in the