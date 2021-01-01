Genuine Tanzanite & Diamond-Accent 10K White Gold Heart Pendant Necklace, One Size

A drop of beauty, this heart-shaped genuine tanzanite is crowned with a diamond-accent bale for the perfect sprinkling of sparkle. Crafted of 10K white gold, this pendant necklace will have you dreaming in rich, vibrant color.Metal: Rhodium-plated 10K white goldStone: 5x5mm heart-shaped genuine tanzaniteOther Stones: Round diamond accentSetting: ProngClosure: Spring-ringDimensions: 17" long rope chainPendant Size: 5.6x12.2mm longCare: Wipe CleanCountry of Origin: Imported Some diamonds may consist of fewer than 17 facets.Gemstones may be treated and may require special care.Jewelry photos are enlarged to show detail. Disclaimer: Metal may be rhodium plated to enhance appearance and reduce tarnishing.