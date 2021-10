The geoduck is a massive bivalve clam native to the Pacific northwest, where it's a local favorite sea food despite its funny animal appearace. Geoduck season is when they are able to be hunted. Featuring a funny geoduck design, this geoduck hunting and cooking graphic relates to geoduck recipes, burrowing clams, razor clams, and the cuisine of the United States pacific northwest. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem