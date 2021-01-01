Valentino 54MM Geometric Crystal Sunglasses

Luxurious oversized rimless frames with crystal trimmed front and VLogo temples. 100% UV protection Gradient lenses Adjustable nose pads Cloth and case included Acetate/metal Made in Italy SIZE 54mm lens width 20mm bridge width 140mm temple length ABOUT THE BRAND As a child, designer Valentino Garavani loved both fashion and art. He went on to study at the esteemed cole des Beaux-Arts school in France, later making his official debut at Florence's Pitti Palace in 1959. Today, Creative Director Pierpaolo Piccioli infuses the Italian house's storied tradition with glamorous, innovative silhouettes. The brand's accessories line, Valentino Garavani, is known for its bold shoes and handbags. Soft Accessories - Sunglasses > Valentino > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Valentino. Color: Silver.