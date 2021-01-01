Ben-Amun Jewelry Geometrical Silver and Crystal Earring with Pearl Drop (41120)

Strong symmetrical shapes with a vintage look, some with cascading crystals, are just the right touch for sophisticated brides or a black tie affair. Bluntly cut geometric earrings resembling great works in architecture are elegant on women of all ages. Isaac Manevitz, the designer of Ben-Amun, has been successfully designing and producing his line of high-end fashion jewelry for over 40 years. His jewelry was seen on Jacqueline Kennedy, Kate Moss, Karlie Kloss, Beyonce, Rihanna, Cate Blanchett Since featured in Vogue, Every Ben Amun Jewelry piece is designed and hand crafted in the heart of New York City’s Fashion District. We pride ourselves on using materials of the highest quality: Gold, Pearls, Swarovski, Silver and Precious stones. Collection Materials: Swarovski crystals Hand Made in Made in New York