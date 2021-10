Take any look to the next level with this Steve Madden Georgette Over the Knee Boot. Heeled boot features a leather upper. Zipper closure at back. Soft man-made lining. Lightly cushioned and fixed footbed. Mini block heel. Durable man-made sole. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 1 3 4 in Circumference: 16 in Shaft: 22 1 2 in Product measurements were taken using size 10, width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.