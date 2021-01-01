h:ours Georgi Cropped Sweatshirt in Taupe. - size XS (also in L, M, S, XL) h:ours Georgi Cropped Sweatshirt in Taupe. - size XS (also in L, M, S, XL) 76% poly 20% rayon, 4% spandexContrast: 92% cotton 8% spandex. Made in China. Dry clean only. Open back. Adjustable tie at waist. Cropped fit. Item not sold as a set. HURR-WS447. ACS1247 F21. h:ours is for sipping cocktails and dancing under the stars, when the hours until sunrise stretch forever and the night belongs to the girls. A purveyor of slinky jersey and body-hugging silhouettes, each piece is made to empower its wearer. After all, isn't confidence the sexiest accessory? From eye-catching cut-outs to strappy asymmetric styling, h:ours pairs sleek looks with the moments you won't want to forget.