Georgia Boot Men's ComfortCore Logger EH Waterproof Work Boots, Brown

For unending comfort and workplace protection, equip yourself with the Georgia Boot® Men's Comfort Core Logger work boots. These do-everything work boots feature a trusty Georgia® waterproof membrane, soothing CC7 Comfort Core insoles, stabilizing counter lock, and electrical hazard protection. Their oil- and slip-resistant rubber outsoles by Vibram® offer sure footing to keep you stable on your feet in hazardous conditions. FEATURES: Georgia® Waterproof System keeps feet dry Full-grain leather upper Milled brass hardware extends life of the laces Premium nylon laces are guaranteed for life Removable brush guard kiltie High-performance mesh lining CC7 Comfort Core removable insole Durable double-ribbed tempered steel shank Heel-stabilizing counter lock Meets or exceeds ASTM F2892 electrical hazard standard with nail-free construction, which when dry, helps insulate from ground to retard conduction Oil and slip-resistant Vibram® rubber outsole Height: 9'' Heel height: 3 1/4'' Weight: 5.6 lbs per pair based on size 10