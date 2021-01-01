Georgia Boot Men's Muddog Pull-On Steel Toe Work Boots, Size 10.5, Brown

Tough and dependable, the Rocky® Georgia Pull On Mud Dog Steel Toe work boot brings it every day. A steel toe and supporting steel shank ensure safety and stability on any job site, and a molded waterproof TPU shell and full gusset leather tongue keep you dry in any condition. The boot’s removable polyurethane Comfort Flow air flow orthotic insert guarantees cushioning and comfort, and an oil resistant rubber Phoenix outsole grips any ground. FEATURES: Steel toe and supporting steel shank provide protection and everyday toughness Moisture wicking mesh lining keeps you cool with maximum breathability Full gusset leather tongue adds comfort, keeps your foot dry Removable polyurethane Comfort Core Airflow orthotic insert provides comfort, cushioning and shock absorption Molded waterproof TPU shell keeps you dry Oil- and slip-resistant rubber Phoenix outsole grips any ground for ultimate traction