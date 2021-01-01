Queen Street Georgia Euro Sham, One Size , Red

The georgia euro sham is perfectly mitered with a luxurious striped border of chenille around all sides in shades of red, teal, orange and gold. The reverse of this pillow is a beautifully woven stripe running vertical, finished with a red chenille piping, and hidden zipper closure for added detail. This 26" euro sham is the perfect backdrop to this traditional collection. Pair this pillow sham with the georgia bedding set by queen street for a complete look.Number of Shams: 1Closure Type: ZipperShape: SquarePillow Size: EuroMeasurements: 26 Width/Inches, 26 Length/InchesFabric Content: 100% PolyesterCare: Dry Clean OnlyDecor Styles: TraditionalCountry of Origin: Imported