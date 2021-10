German Pointer Dog Mom Messy Bun Leopard Women Puppy Lover Raglan Baseball Tee

This #GermanPointermom tee has a cool design of a Dog Mom Life Featuring Messy Bun Hair & Bandana Leopard Print is shown, funny tshirt for fur dog paw who likes parks walking, doggie/puppy training, doggy walking or celebrating Chihuahua adoption German Shorthaired Pointer mom outfit tee for any dog lover, whisperer, walker, owner,sitter, mom mama mommy grandma granny sister, aunt who loves dogs, pets, gift idea for Christmas, Mother's Day, Birthday this tee looks great with dog owner accessories Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem