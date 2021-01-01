For lovers of all things Great design for Uncle Gerstmann Straussler Scheinker Disease support, Gerstmann Straussler Scheinker Disease Niece, Gerstmann Straussler Scheinker Disease nephew, Gerstmann Straussler Scheinker Disease son, Gerstmann Straussler S 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.