Get In Loser Dogs In A Spaceship Funny Tote Bag

Funny design with dogs in a spaceship calling you Loser to get in. If you like dogs and outer space, you will love this design. Cool retro vintage design. Aesthetic comic theme Unique gift idea for friends and family who likes funny alien or space designs. Also perfect for anyone who is still looking for a gift 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.